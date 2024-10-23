Aboitiz Construction and DICT Bulk Terminal partner for new Davao berth

Aboitiz Construction has partnered with DICT Bulk Terminal, Inc. (DBTI) to develop a new berth for cement shipments at the Davao International Container Terminal (DICT) in Panabo City, Davao del Norte. The partnership signing ceremony was held on 15 October at Damosa Diamond Tower in Davao City.

The project entails the design and construction of DICT's fifth berth, under its subsidiary DBTI—a joint venture between DICT and Philcement Corporation. Spanning 200 meters in length and 18.5 meters in width, the berth will be equipped with state-of-the-art material handling and fendering systems, allowing it to accommodate vessels with a deadweight tonnage of up to 60,000. This facility will primarily handle cement and cementitious materials, aligning with Aboitiz Construction’s mission to build quality structures for the future.

“This project marks an important step in our ongoing mission to improve logistics in the region and contribute to the region’s economic vitality," said Aboitiz Construction Chief Operating Officer Ramez Sidhom.

The project is expected to be completed within 10 months, creating around 170 jobs during the construction phase. Notably, 50% of these positions will be filled by local hires, reflecting the company’s commitment to supporting local communities.

“This partnership signals another important milestone between our two groups as this is the fifth project we have undertaken together. For DICT, this is also a significant undertaking as we look to continue diversifying the products and commodities that can be transported directly to the Davao Region,” said DBTI President Ricardo Lagdameo.

Currently, DICT operates a 730-meter berth, with 130 meters designated for breakbulk and 600 meters for container vessels. The port also features a 20-hectare container yard and a 15-hectare empty container depot.

Aboitiz Construction previously completed DICT’s Berth 4 project in 2021, reducing vessel turnaround times and facilitating the movement of agro-industrial products in and out of the region. This latest collaboration further underscores Aboitiz Construction’s dedication to supporting long-term regional growth and economic development.