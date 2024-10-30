11 PNP personnel axed over ‘moonlighting’ a POGO in Alabang

The Internal Affairs Service (IAS) of the Philippine National Police has recommended the dismissal from the service of nine “moonlighting” cops.

The PNP axed six police commissioned officers, including one with the rank of lieutenant colonel, and five police non-commissioned officers for their involvement in the moonlighting activity, which was discovered after a brawling incident inside a posh village in Muntinlupa last May.

The PNP personnel were found guilty of grave misconduct, grave dishonesty, and conduct unbecoming of a police officer.

IAS Inspector General Brigido Dulay said the administrative cases stemmed from a brawl reported by a security guard of the village after residents complained about the disturbance caused by two police officers who were then moonlighting as security escorts for a Chinese national purportedly linked to a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO).

Members of Ayala Alabang Police Sub-Station 5 arrested two officers, who are members of the elite Special Action Force (SAF), who were engaged in fistfighting at the scene.

Investigation showed that the SAF officers were not performing official duties with their respective units at the time of the incident.

They were found guilty of rendering protective services without the required approval from the Police Security and Protection Group (PSPG), a clear violation of PNP policies.

In a previous Senate inquiry, evidence showed a conspiracy among certain SAF officials in Zamboanga City to cover up the illegal activities of the policemen in Ayala Alabang, making it appear that the two SAF commandos were physically present at their assigned units—the 52nd Special Action Company Zamboanga and the 55th Special Action Company Zamboanga, respectively—when, in fact, they were not.

Dulay stressed the importance of upholding professionalism and integrity within the PNP, saying the dismissal of the police officers marks a "significant step" for the IAS to continue upholding accountability with the police force.

“This resolution serves as a stern reminder that no police officer is above the law. The public has the right to expect the highest level of integrity from those sworn to serve and protect the public. Any deviation from this duty will be met with the appropriate disciplinary sanctions,” Dulay said.

The PNP-AIS serves as the lead agency responsible for investigating police misconduct and upholding accountability within the police organization.

“IAS is committed to ensuring that police officers adhere to the highest standards of conduct in serving the Filipino people,” said Dulay.