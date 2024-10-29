Truck runs over elderly man dead

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — An elderly man was killed when a speeding truck hit and ran over him while he was crossing a pedestrian lane along the national highway in Sitio Samboloan, Barangay Agusan this city late Monday afternoon.

Police identified the victim as Arturo Estorest, a resident of Barangay Agusan while the driver of the truck was identified as Jeffrey Sedante, a resident of Opol town in Misamis Oriental.

Investigation showed that Estorest was crossing a pedestrian lane when the speeding truck loaded with paints hit him. The impact threw Estorest into the center of the highway causing the truck to run over him.

The victim sustained severe head injuries and fractured bones and died on the spot.

The driver surrendered to the police and issued conflicting statements on the accident.

He claimed that he was distracted by a loud blowing of horn by a vehicle trailing him causing him to hit the victim.

However, later on, the driver claimed that he suffered stiff neck and his vision blurred causing him to lose control of the vehicle and hit the victim.

But footage on the CCTV showed that the truck was cruising at high speed and hit the victim while crossing the pedestrian lane.

The driver, detained at the police lock cell, is facing charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide.