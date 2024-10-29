Soldier hurt in an NPA ambush amid relief ops in Albay

The Philippine Army reported on Tuesday that a soldier was hurt after suspected members of the New People’s Army (NPA) attacked amid the military’s ongoing relief operations for victims of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine in Pio Duran, Albay.

In a press briefing at Camp Aguinaldo, Philippine Army public affairs executive officer Colonel Ronald Sarmiento stated that members of the 49th Infantry Battalion were conducting relief operations when they received a report about the presence of the alleged rebels in Barangay Matanglad on Sunday, 27 October.

“A tip from the community, people from the community reported the presence of armed [communist terrorist groups] in the area. And when they responded to that report, our personnel from the 49th IB were ambushed, even using a personal mine. That's why one of our personnel was wounded,” Sarmiento said.

Sarmiento said the military is now conducting a follow-up operation to capture the perpetrators behind the ambush.

He added that the wounded soldier is currently receiving treatment at Camp Elias Angeles in the province.

Army spokesperson Col. Louie Dema-ala urged the public to report any information on armed groups that threaten peace and security.

“Rest assured, the Philippine Army stands ready to overcome any challenges in ensuring the safety of our communities and in supporting the recovery of affected communities,” he said.