U.S. allots P84M aid for ‘Kristine’ victims

The United States government is providing P84 million ($1.5 million) in support of the Philippine government’s response to tropical storm “Kristine,” known internationally as Trami.

The funds will augment the US Agency for International Development’s (USAID) ongoing effort to deliver lifesaving assistance to individuals severely affected by the storm in the Bicol region and Batangas and help them recover safely and with dignity.

USAID has been moving to ensure that essential services such as clean water, sanitation, emergency shelter, and cash assistance reach the victims. USAID said it will also provide logistical support in the management of evacuation centers.

On 27 October, USAID supported the Philippines’ Office of Civil Defense (OCD) in dispatching 1,500 shelter-grade t a rpaulins and 1,500 household relief kits to the Bicol region on a C-130 provided by the Singaporean government.

The disaster relief items were prepositioned in the OCD humanitarian relief depot at Fort Magsaysay, an Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) site in Nueva Ecija.

US Ambassador MaryKay Carlson and Philippine Secretary of National Defense Gilberto Teodoro Jr. launched this critical joint humanitarian prepositioning effort in September.

“My heart goes out to all those suffering the devastating effects of tropical storm Kristine,” Ambassador Carlson said. “We are working side by side with the Philippine government to bring relief to the communities in need.”

Since 25 October, the United States has worked with humanitarian partners to deliver lifesaving humanitarian relief materials prepositioned across the country.

With USAID funding, the World Food Program mobilized 33 trucks to support the Philippine Department of Social Welfare and Development in delivering more than 53,000 family food packs and other relief items to the Bicol Region.

This assistance builds on the US government’s previous support for the Philippine government’s disaster response efforts, such as during the massive flooding in Mindanao in February, super typhoon “Carina” in July, and super typhoon “Julian” earlier in October.

Since 2010, the US government has provided more than P21.85 billion ($390.2 million) in disaster relief, preparedness and early recovery to the Philippines.