Qatar Airways has reportedly become the first airline to install SpaceX's Starlink technology on a Boeing 777

This upgrade is expected to provide passengers with high-speed, low-latency internet at 35,000 feet, allowing for seamless streaming, gaming, and work during flights. The service is set to be free for all passengers, potentially enhancing the overall in-flight experience.

The milestone was announced during a call on board the flight, where Qatar Airways Group CEO Badr Al Meer and Qatar Tourism Chairman Saad bin Ali Al Kharji (left) spoke with Elon Musk (right) via Starlink, showcasing the technology in action.

Qatar Airways reportedly operated its first Starlink-equipped Boeing 777 on 22 October during a flight from Doha to London. The airline plans to roll out Starlink across its entire 777 fleet by 2025, exceeding its initial target of three Starlink-equipped aircraft by the end of this year.

Al-Meer has indicated that this development reflects their commitment to providing a modern in-flight experience that transcends traditional air travel.