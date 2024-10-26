100 Starlink devices now power Coast Guard

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has received a donation of Starlink communication devices from Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX) through the DFNN, in a handover ceremony held at the PCG National Headquarters in Port Area, Manila, on 26 October 2024.

The symbolic handover, which involved up to 100 Starlink devices with a free three-month subscription, was led by PCG Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil L. Gavan and DFNN Chief Operating Officer Donald Limcaco.

The donation aims to enhance the PCG’s disaster response capabilities and support its ongoing cooperation and collaboration initiatives.

In his remarks, Admiral Gavan expressed gratitude for DFNN’s continued support, highlighting the significant role the donated devices will play in fulfilling the PCG’s mandates and improving communication during critical missions.

“These Starlink devices will be instrumental in enhancing our communication capabilities, particularly in disaster response and maritime operations,” Gavan said.

The initiative was made possible through the efforts of First Lady and Auxiliary Vice Admiral Marie Louise “Liza” Araneta-Marcos, who facilitated the collaboration between the PCG and SpaceX.

The event was also attended by Deputy Commandant for Administration Rear Admiral Edgar Ybañez, Coast Guard Weapons Communications Electronics and Information System Command Commander Rear Admiral Joeven Fabul, and other senior PCG officers.

The Starlink devices will be used to bolster the PCG’s communication network, especially in remote and disaster-prone areas where traditional communication infrastructure is limited.

The enhanced connectivity is expected to improve coordination during rescue and relief operations and strengthen the overall effectiveness of the organization’s maritime safety and security functions.