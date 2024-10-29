PCSO @ 90 — CHARITY: A NATIONAL FOCUS

On 30 October 2024, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) not only celebrates its 90th anniversary, but also marks a watershed moment in the Marcos Jr. government’s firm commitment to charitable initiatives.

This milestone, after all, is not just a celebration of nearly a century of PCSO’s charitable service, but also a remarkable juncture in history. The day coincides with the first-ever National Day of Charity, as declared by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on 13 June this year.

With said declaration, the President effectively elevated charity work as one of the administration’s priority programs and agenda, paving the way for a more compassionate society.

And after almost a century of existence, the PCSO is getting due recognition from the national government which acknowledges that charity activities and initiatives can be effective tools for national progress especially under “Bagong Pilipinas” as the overarching theme of the administration’s brand of governance and leadership.

For too long, the PCSO had stayed in the background, faithfully and dutifully complying with its mandate of providing assistance to those in need, until President Marcos Jr. decided to make charity initiatives as one of the most important building blocks for national development.

The declaration of the National Day of Charity has reinforced his calls for deep and fundamental transformations in all sectors of society and government, and visions to emphasize compassion, solidarity and social responsibility among Filipinos.

This year’s theme, “Charity: A National Focus,” clearly highlights the Philippine government’s commitment to fostering a culture of giving and extending a helping hand to those in need.

Likewise, it was in compliance with Section 9, Article II of the Constitution, which states that the State shall promote a just and dynamic social order that will ensure the prosperity and independence of the nation, and free the people from poverty through policies that provide adequate social services, promote full employment, a rising standard of living and an improved quality of life for all.

Republic Act 4130, as amended, meanwhile created the PCSO with the aim of institutionalizing the Sweepstakes as a means to raise funds for the promotion of public health and general welfare.

Consequently, the President’s declaration becomes a significant endorsement of the vital role the PCSO plays since its inception in 1934, and an approval for the kind of work being undertaken under its current leadership led by General Manager Melquiades Robles.

This, as well, is a historic moment because, for the first time in its 90-year history, the PCSO finds itself in the spotlight as the nation collectively recognizes the importance of charity.

This day is a reminder of the agency’s unwavering mission to provide assistance to the underprivileged and marginalized sectors, funding healthcare services, education and various social welfare programs.

Compassion and generosity

The President’s emphasis on charity as a priority program of his administration reflects a broader vision of solidarity and support within the Filipino community.

By recognizing the charity initiatives of the PCSO, President Marcos Jr. not only honors the agency’s legacy, but also encourages a nationwide movement toward compassion and generosity.

His leadership sets a precedent for other government entities to prioritize social responsibility, fostering an environment where charity becomes a collective endeavor.