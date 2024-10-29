PCSO @ 90 — CHARITY: A NATIONAL FOCUS

On 30 October 2024, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) not only celebrates its 90th anniversary, but also marks a watershed moment in the Marcos Jr. government’s firm commitment to charitable initiatives.
This milestone, after all, is not just a celebration of nearly a century of PCSO’s charitable service, but also a remarkable juncture in history. The day coincides with the first-ever National Day of Charity, as declared by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on 13 June this year.
With said declaration, the President effectively elevated charity work as one of the administration’s priority programs and agenda, paving the way for a more compassionate society.
And after almost a century of existence, the PCSO is getting due recognition from the national government which acknowledges that charity activities and initiatives can be effective tools for national progress especially under “Bagong Pilipinas” as the overarching theme of the administration’s brand of governance and leadership.
For too long, the PCSO had stayed in the background, faithfully and dutifully complying with its mandate of providing assistance to those in need, until President Marcos Jr. decided to make charity initiatives as one of the most important building blocks for national development.
The declaration of the National Day of Charity has reinforced his calls for deep and fundamental transformations in all sectors of society and government, and visions to emphasize compassion, solidarity and social responsibility among Filipinos.
This year’s theme, “Charity: A National Focus,” clearly highlights the Philippine government’s commitment to fostering a culture of giving and extending a helping hand to those in need.
Likewise, it was in compliance with Section 9, Article II of the Constitution, which states that the State shall promote a just and dynamic social order that will ensure the prosperity and independence of the nation, and free the people from poverty through policies that provide adequate social services, promote full employment, a rising standard of living and an improved quality of life for all.
Republic Act 4130, as amended, meanwhile created the PCSO with the aim of institutionalizing the Sweepstakes as a means to raise funds for the promotion of public health and general welfare.
Consequently, the President’s declaration becomes a significant endorsement of the vital role the PCSO plays since its inception in 1934, and an approval for the kind of work being undertaken under its current leadership led by General Manager Melquiades Robles.
This, as well, is a historic moment because, for the first time in its 90-year history, the PCSO finds itself in the spotlight as the nation collectively recognizes the importance of charity.
This day is a reminder of the agency’s unwavering mission to provide assistance to the underprivileged and marginalized sectors, funding healthcare services, education and various social welfare programs.
Compassion and generosity
The President’s emphasis on charity as a priority program of his administration reflects a broader vision of solidarity and support within the Filipino community.
By recognizing the charity initiatives of the PCSO, President Marcos Jr. not only honors the agency’s legacy, but also encourages a nationwide movement toward compassion and generosity.
His leadership sets a precedent for other government entities to prioritize social responsibility, fostering an environment where charity becomes a collective endeavor.
PCSO’s role
Over the decades, the PCSO has become synonymous with providing various forms of charitable assistance to thousands of our less fortunate countrymen.
From funding medical treatments to supporting various projects and helping the victims of natural calamities such as typhoons and earthquakes throughout the country, the agency has played a critical role in uplifting the lives of countless Filipinos.
The introduction of the National Day of Charity complements the PCSO’s mission, providing a dedicated day for citizens to reflect on the importance of giving back and to participate in charitable activities.
This year, PCSO’s anniversary celebration is infused with a renewed sense of purpose.
Special programs and events are scheduled to engage the public, showcasing various charity initiatives and encouraging community involvement.
The agency aims to inspire individuals and organizations alike to contribute to the betterment of society — that charity is not merely an act of kindness, but a fundamental pillar of a thriving nation.
Social services
Over the decades, the PCSO has expanded its services and outreach, adapting to the changing needs of society while remaining committed to its core, values of integrity, transparency and service.
Its mandate includes allocating funds for various charitable programs, including direct assistance to indigent patients and collaborations with local government units and other agencies.
Healthcare programs
The agency currently operates nine primary programs funded through its Charity Fund to assist the financially incapacitated.
These include its centerpiece Medical Access Program (MAP) available via PCSO offices and Malasakit Centers.
Other programs include Institutional Partnership, Medical Transport Vehicle Donation, Medical Equipment Donation, Outpatient Services, Medicine Donation, Medical and Dental Missions, Employees Consultation and Management and Ambulance Conduction.
The PCSO is also committed to providing one ambulance each to nearly 2,000 municipalities in the Philippines, with hopes for a second distribution round before the current administration’s term ends.
Furthermore, the agency is contemplating the introduction of sea ambulances to assist island municipalities facing unique challenges in emergency medical transportation.
More services
The agency is mandated by law to allocate funds from its revenue to various government entities, including the Philippine Sports Commission, Nutrition Foundation of the Philippines, Philippine Red Cross, Girl Scouts of the Philippines and National Council on Disability Affairs.
Its recipients also include Quezon Institute, Boy Scouts of the Philippines, Cooperative Development Authority, Commission on Higher Education, Dangerous Drugs Board, PhilHealth, Local Government Units and the Department of Finance.
Under Republic Act 11223, known as the “Universal Health Care Act,” approved on 20 February 2019, the PCSO is required to allocate 40 percent of its charity fund and net documentary stamp tax payments.
Additionally, local government units (LGUs) receive 5 percent of lotto shares by virtue of Executive Orders 257 and 367.
The Department of Finance is entitled to at least 50 percent of the PCSO’s net income after corporate income tax, according to Republic Act 7656, also known as the Dividends Law.
Most improved GOCC
In 2022, the PCSO received recognition as the most improved and best-performing government-owned and controlled corporation (GOCC) due to its remarkable accomplishments, outstanding disclosure practices, high performance ratings and timely distribution of mandatory contributions.
Furthermore, the PCSO ranks among the top 10 GOCCs that significantly contribute to the national treasury.
Looking ahead
As PCSO embarks on its next chapter, it is inspired by the full support that President Marcos Jr. has bestowed especially with the establishment of the National Day of Charity, which it deems as a powerful catalyst for change.
Its leaders and employees know that there will be more challenges ahead, but are undeterred because they are comforted by the thought that more people now recognize that every act of charity contributes to the collective upliftment of our nation.
After all, charity is not merely an act of kindness, but a fundamental pillar of our society’s aspirations and success.