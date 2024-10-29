NSC slams NPA attacks against army conducting relief ops in Albay

The National Security Council on Tuesday slammed the suspected members of the New People’s Army (NPA) for attacking the government forces while carrying out relief operations for typhoon victims in Barangay Matanglad, Pio Duran, Albay on 27 October.

“We condemn, in the strongest terms, the recent attack on Philippine Army personnel by members of the New People’s Army,” National Security Adviser Eduardo Año said in a statement.

Año lambasted the terrorist group's use of anti-personnel mines, resulting in the injury of a member of the Philippine Army’s 49th Infantry Battalion.

“This terrorist incident, which endangered both our soldiers and the civilians reliant on aid, reflects a blatant disregard for the welfare of our countrymen, many of whom are still reeling from the devastation brought by Typhoon Kristine,” he said.

Año stressed that such actions also violates international humanitarian law, which mandates the protection of humanitarian workers and aid deliveries, especially in times of crisis.