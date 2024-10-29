SUBSCRIBE NOW
NSC slams NPA attacks against army conducting relief ops in Albay

31st Infantry Battalion troops and reservists from the 5th Regional Community Defense Group repack relief items at the Albay Astrodome in Legazpi City on 26 October 2024.⁩ — in Bicol Region.
The National Security Council on Tuesday slammed the suspected members of the New People’s Army (NPA) for attacking the government forces while carrying out relief operations for typhoon victims in Barangay  Matanglad, Pio Duran, Albay on 27 October. 

“We condemn, in the strongest terms, the recent attack on Philippine Army personnel by members of the New People’s Army,” National Security Adviser Eduardo Año said in a statement. 

Año lambasted the terrorist group's use of anti-personnel mines, resulting in the injury of a member of the Philippine Army’s 49th Infantry Battalion.

“This terrorist incident, which endangered both our soldiers and the civilians reliant on aid, reflects a blatant disregard for the welfare of our countrymen, many of whom are still reeling from the devastation brought by Typhoon Kristine,” he said. 

Año stressed that such actions also violates international humanitarian law, which mandates the protection of humanitarian workers and aid deliveries, especially in times of crisis. 

He urged communities to remain vigilant and to report any information on armed terrorist groups threatening the safety and security of relief operations.

“Ensuring the continuous and secure delivery of humanitarian assistance remains a priority, and we stand firm in our commitment to protect and support affected communities,” Año said.

He noted the government’s relief operations will continue despite the incident.

