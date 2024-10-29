DHSUD extends cash aid to Albay typhoon victims

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) on Monday distributed cash assistance to victims of severe tropical storm "Kristine" in Albay province, which was one of the hardest-hit areas.

DHSUD Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar said the immediate release of cash aid was pursuant to President Ferdinand "Bongbong" R. Marcos Jr.'s call for a "conveyor belt of aid" for victims of the storm.

Among the aid extended were cash assistance, loan payment moratorium, and possible relocation of residents living in the danger zones, said DHSUD Secretary Jose Rizalano Acuzar.

The distribution of cash assistance to 60 families from Daraga, Albay, was spearheaded by the DHSUD Regional Office 5 (RO5) under the Department’s Integrated Disaser Shelter Assistance Program (IDSAP).

Under IDSAP, DHSUD can provide unconditional cash assistance of P30,000 to families with totally damaged houses and P10,000 for those with partially damaged residences brought about by man-made or natural disasters.

The 60 IDSAP beneficiaries were composed of three families with totally damaged houses and 57 partially damaged residences. They were from Barangays Ibaugan, Lacag, Budiao, Busay, Bagumbayan, Kiwalo, San Vicente Pequeño, Ilawod, Malobago, Cullat, Market Site, Pandan—all in Daraga.

The DHSUD also ordered its Key Shelter Agencies to implement a moratorium on the payment of monthly amortization on housing loans of their members affected by the weather disturbance.