Moonlit terror: The phantom killer of Texarkana remains at large

The "Texarkana Moonlight Murders" case remains a bone-chilling story of unsolved crime, with each eerie detail capturing the public's fascination. Between February and May of 1946, the mysterious "Phantom Killer" preyed on young couples in Texarkana, striking on moonlit nights in secluded areas. The killer’s initial attacks on Jimmy Hollis and Mary Jeanne Larey set a dark tone, as both survivors later recounted a masked assailant who assaulted them with a flashlight and blunt force, though they survived the horrific encounter. Soon, the killer's methods grew deadlier, escalating in violence with each successive attack.

The second attack claimed the lives of Richard Griffin and Polly Ann Moore, whose bodies were found gruesomely staged in a parked car along a rural road. Unlike previous victims, Griffin and Moore had no chance of survival, adding to the terror sweeping through Texarkana. The third known attack struck on April 14, 1946, claiming the lives of Paul Martin and Betty Jo Booker, a popular local musician. Their deaths were especially brutal, with authorities finding Martin’s body some distance from his car, and Booker's nearby, suggesting a prolonged struggle with their attacker. As each new murder unfolded, Texarkana residents fell deeper into panic, with locals boarding up windows, locking doors, and even implementing curfews across the city.

Despite exhaustive investigations, the "Phantom Killer" always seemed to be one step ahead. Authorities did apprehend a suspect, Youell Swinney, based on his wife’s partial confessions and suspicions of his involvement in the crimes. However, her statements were inconsistent and didn’t hold up in court, leaving Swinney—and the true identity of the "Phantom Killer"—beyond the reach of the law. The FBI, Texas Rangers, and Arkansas law enforcement pooled resources, yet each promising lead seemed to fade into dead ends. Some local lore even claims that the killer may have been a drifter who left Texarkana shortly after the last attack, keeping the mystery unsolved for good.

Today, the "Texarkana Moonlight Murders" case stands as a chilling reminder of the unknown. Despite extensive media attention and countless theories, this string of brutal attacks has left behind a legacy of fear and an unsettling mystery still unsolved nearly 80 years later.

(Sources: Podbean Foul Play Crime Series podcast - The Phantom Killer of Terkana; Historic Mysteries - Lauren Dillon, The Town Afraid of the Dark: The Texarkana Moonlight Murders)