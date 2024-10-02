Wreckage of ‘Ghost Ship of the Pacific’ found off California Coast after 82 years

The elusive wreck of the USS Stewart (DD-224), also known as the Ghost Ship of the Pacific, has been discovered off the coast of Northern California. The historic World War II vessel, which was the only American destroyer captured by Japanese forces during the war, was found more than 3,500 feet below the surface, 82 years after its last service.

Using state-of-the-art robotic sonar technology, an undersea research team from Ocean Infinity, SEARCH, and the Air/Sea Heritage Foundation made the groundbreaking discovery, revealing the wreck of the Stewart almost perfectly intact.

A Remarkable History

Commissioned in 1920, the USS Stewart was originally built for World War I but saw its service in World War II as part of the U.S. Navy’s Asiatic Fleet. In 1942, the ship was damaged in combat and trapped in a drydock in Java. Forced to abandon the vessel, the crew left it in enemy hands, unaware that the Japanese would later repair it and use it as Patrol Boat No. 102.

Throughout the war, the vessel became the subject of legend after reports surfaced of an “old American destroyer” operating deep within enemy lines. It wasn’t until 1945 that the mystery was solved when Allied forces discovered the Stewart in Japan. The ship was returned to the U.S. and recommissioned, but its story didn’t end there.

A Final Farewell

Following World War II, the ship was towed to San Francisco, where it was intentionally sunk as a target ship on 24 May 1946. For decades, the wreck lay undiscovered on the ocean floor, drawing the attention of historians and naval enthusiasts who longed to uncover the final resting place of the legendary ship.

“The whole history of that ship was exceptionally well-documented,” said Russ Matthews, president of the Air/Sea Heritage Foundation. “The only piece of the story we didn’t have was, what does it look like today?”

Groundbreaking Technology and Discovery

This year, a team led by Ocean Infinity deployed advanced autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) to scan a 37-square-nautical-mile area within the Cordell Bank National Marine Sanctuary. Using high-resolution sonar technology, the AUVs scoured the seafloor for 24 hours before capturing the unmistakable image of a sunken ship.

The level of preservation astonished researchers. Despite the ship’s age and its violent history, the Stewart was found upright and in near-pristine condition, offering a rare glimpse into early twentieth-century naval engineering.