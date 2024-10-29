Do you believe in kindred spirits?

Emerging Filipino author, Eingel Calayag is set to enchant readers with her debut collection of modern fables, Kindred Spirits Under the Starlight. This captivating anthology weaves together tales of animals, folklore and human emotions, all set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Philippine archipelago.

Imagine a world where animals can speak and experience human emotions. Kindred Spirits Under the Starlight invites readers on a magical journey through the Philippines, exploring themes of love, loss, friendship and the enduring power of hope.

In this collection, readers will encounter Pawi, the curious young sea turtle; Adha, a widowed pigeon struggling with postpartum depression; Tan-Tan, the wise elder whale shark; Uno, the grieving carabao; Mang Ben, the bereaved farmer; Makisig, the domesticated Philippine eagle and Maliksi, the seasoned traveler. These characters, drawn from different parts of the Philippine archipelago, navigate their own unique challenges and find solace in unexpected connections.

Through their stories, Eingel Calayag delves into the depths of grief, loss and transformation, offering a poignant exploration of the human condition. Inspired by the book The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy, Kindred Spirits Under the Starlight celebrates the enduring power of connection and reveals the wisdom residing within even the most unlikely of beings.

Kindred Spirits Under the Starlight is available to buy now from 8Letters Publishing.