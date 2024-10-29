Ayala Land's sustainability project honored at Steward Leadership 25

Ayala Land's Plastic to Pavers Project, led by Corporate Sustainability Head Anna Gonzales, was recognized in the recent Steward Leadership 25 (SL25) 2024. This program honors initiatives that promote profitable growth while tackling pressing environmental and social challenges.

The SL25, organized by Stewardship Asia Centre in collaboration with INSEAD Hoffmann Global Institute for Business and Society, WTW, and The Straits Times, recognizes 25 outstanding projects from across Asia Pacific that have made significant contributions to environmental sustainability and community upliftment.

Ayala Land's Plastic to Pavers Project was selected from a competitive pool of 139 applications submitted by 122 for-profit organizations across 25 countries. The honored projects span 15 industries and impact 12 countries, demonstrating the wide-reaching influence of steward leadership.

Rajeev Peshawaria, Chief Executive Officer of Stewardship Asia Centre, emphasized the significance of the awards: "Transformational change requires more than just rules, incentives, and reporting. It requires steward leadership, which embodies a genuine desire and persistence to create a collective better future for stakeholders, society, future generations, and the environment. We hope these 25 projects will inspire others worldwide."

The SL25 honorees were recognized during the two-day Steward Leadership Summit held at the Pan Pacific Hotel in Singapore last October 23 to 24. The annual event brought together thought leaders, industry experts, and changemakers from around the world to explore purpose-driven strategies for addressing urgent global challenges.

The Steward Leadership Summit is a high-profile event attended by business, government, and civil society leaders from around the Asia-Pacific region. Based on the theme of “Creating a Collective Better Future,” this invitation-only forum gathers around 300 distinguished leaders and experts from around the world annually to exchange ideas and insights on how to achieve a future where stakeholders, society, future generations, and the environment flourish.