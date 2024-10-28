SUBSCRIBE NOW
Toyota presents Hydrogen tech and Next Gen Tamaraw to PBBM

In photo (from left) are Department of Trade and Industry Secretary Ma. Cristina Aldeguer-Roque, Department of Interior and Local Government Secretary Juanito Victor Remulla, Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs Frederick Go, TMP Executive Vice President for Manufacturing Yasuhiro Kutsuki, Department of Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., First Lady of the Philippines Louise Araneta-Marcos, Toyota Asia Region CEO Masahiko Maeda, TMP President Masando Hashimoto, TMP Vice Chairman Dr. David Go, and TMP First Vice President for Corporate Affairs Josephine Villanueva during the company’s visit at the Malacañan Palace. Toyota Motor Philippines
Published on

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) recently showcased the Next Generation Tamaraw and a hydrogen-powered concept vehicle to President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. at Malacañan Palace, emphasizing TMP’s support for sustainable mobility and local automotive growth.

President Marcos expressed appreciation for TMP's P5.5 billion investment in the Philippines, which covers local production, parts sourcing, and new in-house conversion capabilities for the Philippine-made Tamaraw, also known as the Toyota IMV 0.

This adaptable model is designed to meet the needs of various micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), with TMP aiming to re-establish it as a "national car."

TMP also presented their “Beyond Zero” initiative, aligning with the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act (EVIDA) and the Philippine Energy Plan to promote carbon neutrality.

The Corolla Cross H2 Concept, equipped with a Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine, was also introduced, showcasing TMP’s commitment to multiple pathways for decarbonization.

Toyota Phl goes 'Beyond Zero' at the 2024 Philippine International Motor Show

“For Toyota’s point of view, we would like to provide the most suitable vehicle technology for the country’s specific energy strategy. Matching multi-pathways with energy, Toyota has many powertrains available and currently being developed,” said Toyota Asia Region chief executive officer Masahiko Maeda.

In a gesture of support, TMP presented a letter of intent to donate five converted Tamaraw units as ambulances for the “Lab For All” health program. This contribution reflects TMP’s dedication to promoting clean energy solutions while addressing essential mobility needs across the nation.

Toyota Motor Philippines showcases to President Marcos and the First Lady Liza Marcos the Corolla Cross H2 Concept, an internal combustion engine vehicle that is powered by hydrogen and emits virtually zero carbon dioxide.
Toyota Motor Philippines showcases to President Marcos and the First Lady Liza Marcos the Corolla Cross H2 Concept, an internal combustion engine vehicle that is powered by hydrogen and emits virtually zero carbon dioxide. Toyota Motor Philippines
Philippine President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.
Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) Beyond Zero Campaign
Toyota IMV 0 Tamarawl, the Philippines' national car
The Corolla Cross H2 Concept, equipped with a Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine
