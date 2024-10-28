Toyota presents Hydrogen tech and Next Gen Tamaraw to PBBM

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) recently showcased the Next Generation Tamaraw and a hydrogen-powered concept vehicle to President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. at Malacañan Palace, emphasizing TMP’s support for sustainable mobility and local automotive growth.
President Marcos expressed appreciation for TMP's P5.5 billion investment in the Philippines, which covers local production, parts sourcing, and new in-house conversion capabilities for the Philippine-made Tamaraw, also known as the Toyota IMV 0.
This adaptable model is designed to meet the needs of various micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), with TMP aiming to re-establish it as a "national car."
TMP also presented their “Beyond Zero” initiative, aligning with the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act (EVIDA) and the Philippine Energy Plan to promote carbon neutrality.
The Corolla Cross H2 Concept, equipped with a Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine, was also introduced, showcasing TMP’s commitment to multiple pathways for decarbonization.
“For Toyota’s point of view, we would like to provide the most suitable vehicle technology for the country’s specific energy strategy. Matching multi-pathways with energy, Toyota has many powertrains available and currently being developed,” said Toyota Asia Region chief executive officer Masahiko Maeda.
In a gesture of support, TMP presented a letter of intent to donate five converted Tamaraw units as ambulances for the “Lab For All” health program. This contribution reflects TMP’s dedication to promoting clean energy solutions while addressing essential mobility needs across the nation.