Toyota presents Hydrogen tech and Next Gen Tamaraw to PBBM

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) recently showcased the Next Generation Tamaraw and a hydrogen-powered concept vehicle to President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. at Malacañan Palace, emphasizing TMP’s support for sustainable mobility and local automotive growth.

President Marcos expressed appreciation for TMP's P5.5 billion investment in the Philippines, which covers local production, parts sourcing, and new in-house conversion capabilities for the Philippine-made Tamaraw, also known as the Toyota IMV 0.

This adaptable model is designed to meet the needs of various micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), with TMP aiming to re-establish it as a "national car."

TMP also presented their “Beyond Zero” initiative, aligning with the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act (EVIDA) and the Philippine Energy Plan to promote carbon neutrality.

The Corolla Cross H2 Concept, equipped with a Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine, was also introduced, showcasing TMP’s commitment to multiple pathways for decarbonization.