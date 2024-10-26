Toyota Phl goes 'Beyond Zero' at the 2024 Philippine International Motor Show

Toyota Motor Philippines Corporation (TMP) unveiled its "Beyond Zero" initiative at the 2024 Philippine International Motor Show on Saturday, underscoring its commitment to Carbon Neutrality (CN) and a sustainable mobility ecosystem.

The “Beyond Zero” movement reflects Toyota’s global approach to sustainability, focusing on reducing emissions and contributing positively to society. In a presentation at Toyota Manila Bay dealership, TMP highlighted its three key pillars: ‘Electrification,’ ‘Diversification,’ and ‘Intelligence.’

Toyota’s Mobility Strategy

For ‘Electrification,’ TMP emphasized a multi-pathway approach, tailoring vehicle electrification to meet diverse regional needs. Toyota’s electrified lineup includes Hybrid (HEV), Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV), Battery Electric (BEV), Fuel-Cell Electric (FCEV), and Hydrogen-powered Internal Combustion (ICEV) vehicles. Attendees experienced the Toyota Corolla Cross H2 Concept, a Hydrogen-powered prototype, and witnessed Hydrogen fueling infrastructure in action.

TMP’s Corporate Affairs VP Josephine Villanueva stressed the importance of an xEV adoption roadmap in the Philippines, aligned with the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act’s (EVIDA) target of 50% xEV market penetration by 2040.

For ‘Diversification,’ Toyota is exploring various energy resources to support energy self-reliance, highlighting the Next Generation Tamaraw model as a vehicle tailored for Filipino customers and compatible with future carbon-smart applications.

In ‘Intelligence,’ Toyota Mobility Solutions Philippines, Inc. (TMSPH) president Ma. Cristina Fe Arevalo cited the TMSPH’s existing efforts in vehicle optimization and future carbon emission data analytics, enabling efficient movement of people and goods while minimizing environmental impact. This data-driven approach aims to help raise awareness of carbon footprints and effect travel efficiency in applicable sectors including logistics, services, and public transportation.

Life Cycle Action

TMP's commitment to Beyond Zero extends across the vehicle lifecycle, aiming for carbon neutrality at its manufacturing plant by 2035 through renewable energy and waste reduction. TMP collaborates with suppliers, dealers, and networks to promote sustainable practices and responsible vehicle dismantling and recycling.

In a message to an audience of Philippine media members, TMP president Masando Hashimoto emphasized the importance of collaboration among stakeholders, including the government, private sector, and customers, to achieve Toyota’s Beyond Zero vision. The company called for collective action to create a more sustainable and prosperous future for the Philippines.