Medical reinforcements arrive in Bicol to support storm-hit areas

LOOK: More medical experts arrive in Bicol on Monday night to assist previous medical teams that responded to the areas devastated by Severe Tropical Storm “Kristine.”

The first batch of those who arrived in Naga were doctors, nurses, nurse attendants, and ambulance drivers from the Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center, who will assist health workers at the Naga City General Hospital.

Additional medical teams from East Avenue Medical Center, Valenzuela Medical Center, Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital, and Jose B. Lingad Memorial General Hospital, are also expected later this evening.