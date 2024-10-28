Medical reinforcements arrive in Bicol to support storm-hit areas

LOOK: More medical experts arrive in Bicol on Monday night to assist previous medical teams that responded to the areas devastated by Severe Tropical Storm “Kristine.”
The first batch of those who arrived in Naga were doctors, nurses, nurse attendants, and ambulance drivers from the Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center, who will assist health workers at the Naga City General Hospital.
Additional medical teams from East Avenue Medical Center, Valenzuela Medical Center, Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital, and Jose B. Lingad Memorial General Hospital, are also expected later this evening.
They will be stationed at the Bicol Regional General Hospital and Geriatric Medical Center.
Medical staff from Tondo Medical Center, assigned to Naga City General Hospital, are also expected to arrive late Monday night.
Representatives from Eastern Visayas Medical Center are scheduled to arrive starting Tuesday, 29 October, to support Naga City General Hospital.
The Department of Health (DOH) sent 91 medical personnel from various parts of the country to the Bicol region.