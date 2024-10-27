Bicol cries for help: Many areas still submerged, out of reach

The typhoon-stricken Bicol Region is appealing for urgent humanitarian aid as it continues to face the devastating effects of severe tropical storm “Kristine,” which has resulted in over 80 deaths as of Sunday.

Camarines Sur Rep. Gabriel Bordado Jr. said the region is in “peril” and Bicolanos are in “desperate need of assistance” from both local and community following the onslaught of “Kristine.”

“This is the worst flooding our region has faced since 1993. Communities across Camarines Sur are struggling to recover, with so many areas still submerged and out of reach due to a lack of amphibious vehicles,” he stressed.

“Kristine,” with the international name “Trami,” severely hit the Bicol Region, causing widespread floods and landslides as well as power interruptions, displacement of hundreds of families, and closing of roads.

As of the weekend, the death toll rose to 85, according to the data from the Office of Civil Defense, with the Bicol Region accounting for the 29 fatalities.

The figures include drownings with 12 in Naga City, three in Camarines Sur, and one each in Camarines Norte and Sorsogon.

“Kristine’s” heavy and intense rains also claimed four lives in both Albay and Catanduanes due to landslides.

While the government and NGOs, including the Angat Buhay Movement led by former Vice President Leni Robredo, continue their relentless relief efforts, Bordado emphasized that “the scale of devastation is overwhelming, and countless families still need help.”

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. visited the region on Saturday to witness the destruction firsthand.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development led by Secretary Rex Gatchalian also visited Friday and underscored the gravity of the situation.

Despite these efforts, Bordado emphasized the crisis continues to strain resources, and additional support is crucial as two more tropical storms are forecasted to impact Bicol in the coming days.

According to the Department of Public Works and Highways, the flood control system was rendered ineffective due to multiple factors.

Continuous intense rainfall for almost two days across the Bicol Region, particularly in Camarines Sur and Albay, led to the rapid accumulation of floodwaters from Mt. Iriga, Mt. Isarog and Mt. Mayon.

These waters converged at the Bicol River, which typically drains into San Miguel Bay, but the high tide restricted the river’s natural flow into the sea. This further raised the water levels in both the Bicol and Naga rivers, intensifying flooding in low-lying areas of Naga City.

“We are preparing for further challenges as more storms approach, but right now, we need all the help we can get to save lives and begin rebuilding,” Bordado said.

The severe effects of “Kristine” left at least 84 cities and towns under a state of calamity.

While the country has yet to recover from its massive destruction, another tropical storm (“Leon”) with the international name “Kong-rey” entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility late Saturday and may gradually intensify on Sunday night or early Monday, according to the state weather bureau.