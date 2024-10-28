Liwag stays red-hot

Allen Liwag’s performance for College of Saint Benilde in Season 100 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association has left everybody in awe.

The player’s former mentor, however, wasn’t one of them.

Oliver Bunyi, now serving as an assistant coach at De La Salle University, knew right from the get-go that Liwag had what it takes to make waves after they were still with Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC).

Liwag played for two seasons for EAC under Bunyi in 2022 before moving to Saint Benilde.

“I’m really very happy for him. I think his hard work paid off because knowing his attitude, he’s not going to stop until he reaches the things he needs,” Bunyi said.

“He improved a lot in terms of maturity and skills. We last met each other last September in a tune-up game.”

He is the Blazers’ top guy, averaging a double-double 14.15 points and 11.23 rebounds in 13 games and Liwag’s numbers are only rivaled by Yukien Andrada of San Beda University, who has an average of 13.62 points, and reigning Most Valuable Player Clint Escamis of Mapua University, who has 15.85 points.

Yet for Liwag, he is just tuning out the noise and wants nothing more than to help Saint Benilde end a 24-year wait for a championship.

“I am not worried about what people say to me on social media. I just want to learn and adjust in every game,” Liwag said.

“It’s still one game at a time for us. We just get ready for the teams we’re facing next.”