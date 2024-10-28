SUBSCRIBE NOW
K-dramas to watch this Halloween
K-dramas to watch this Halloween

The spooky season is just around the corner. From horrors to kilig-inducing fantasy series, a wide array of K-dramas are waiting to be viewed.

Here is a list of K-dramas that would make you either have your hair stand on end or get your heart melting!

The Guest
‘The Guest’

Following the life of psychic Yoon Hwa-Pyung (Kim Dong-Wook), The Guest revolves around mysticism birthing crimes. Hwa-Pyung expels an evil spirit (called “son”, which means guest) while Catholic priest (Kim Jae-Wook) and detective Kang Kil-Young (Jung Eun-Chae) accompany him. Possessed people lose their minds, which make them kill their families and stab themselves in the eye.

KIM Ji-Eun in ‘Hell is Other People.’
KIM Ji-Eun in ‘Hell is Other People.’PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF OCN

‘Hell is Other People’

Young man Yoon Jong-woo (Im Si-wan) moves to a cheap apartment called Eden Studio in Seoul as he starts his internship for a company. He shares a communal kitchen and bathroom with the residents, whom he finds creepy and suspicious. The apartment also seems like it is a living organism in itself, with halls and rooms changing sizes.

In ‘Squid Game,’ an underground survival contest takes place to win a prize of ₩45.6 billion.
In ‘Squid Game,’ an underground survival contest takes place to win a prize of ₩45.6 billion.PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF NETFLIX

‘Squid Game’

Some people go extreme lengths to earn money. In Squid Game, an underground survival contest takes place to win a prize of ₩45.6 billion. But this isn’t just an ordinary play. The contestants (including Lee Jung-jae, played by Seong-Gi Hun; Jung Ho-yeon, played by Kang Sae-byeok; and Heo Seong-tae, played by Jang Deok-su) undergo a series of fatal children’s games, and only one must end up alive. A second season is expected to be released in December 2024.

Kingdom
‘Kingdom’

Here comes your World War Z in an ancient Korean setting. Kingdom is set in 17th century Korea, and features a mix of zombie horror and political thriller. The Crown Prince of Joseon Lee Chang (Ju Ji-hoon) investigates the king’s mysterious illness and discovers that a zombie epidemic revolves in the kingdom. Chang is challenged not only to save his people from the curse, but also to protect his political position.

Gong Hyo-jin helps So Ji-sub find the answer to the death of his girlfriend as she is able to see ghosts.
Gong Hyo-jin helps So Ji-sub find the answer to the death of his girlfriend as she is able to see ghosts. PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF SBS TV

‘The Master’s Sun’

If you’re aiming for a light and fun watch this Halloween, then The Master’s Sun is the perfect pick for you. Mixing romance, comedy, and mystery, the story revolves around Conglomerate CEO Joo Joong-won (So Ji-sub) and a woman named Tae Gong-shil (Gong Hyo-jin). Joong-won wants to find out the answer to his girlfriend’s death, and Gong-shil helps him out as she is able to see ghosts. The story takes an interesting take when Gong-shil finds out that the ghosts around her disappear when she touches Joong-won.

