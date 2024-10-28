K-dramas to watch this Halloween
The spooky season is just around the corner. From horrors to kilig-inducing fantasy series, a wide array of K-dramas are waiting to be viewed.
Here is a list of K-dramas that would make you either have your hair stand on end or get your heart melting!
‘The Guest’
Following the life of psychic Yoon Hwa-Pyung (Kim Dong-Wook), The Guest revolves around mysticism birthing crimes. Hwa-Pyung expels an evil spirit (called “son”, which means guest) while Catholic priest (Kim Jae-Wook) and detective Kang Kil-Young (Jung Eun-Chae) accompany him. Possessed people lose their minds, which make them kill their families and stab themselves in the eye.
‘Hell is Other People’
Young man Yoon Jong-woo (Im Si-wan) moves to a cheap apartment called Eden Studio in Seoul as he starts his internship for a company. He shares a communal kitchen and bathroom with the residents, whom he finds creepy and suspicious. The apartment also seems like it is a living organism in itself, with halls and rooms changing sizes.
‘Squid Game’
Some people go extreme lengths to earn money. In Squid Game, an underground survival contest takes place to win a prize of ₩45.6 billion. But this isn’t just an ordinary play. The contestants (including Lee Jung-jae, played by Seong-Gi Hun; Jung Ho-yeon, played by Kang Sae-byeok; and Heo Seong-tae, played by Jang Deok-su) undergo a series of fatal children’s games, and only one must end up alive. A second season is expected to be released in December 2024.
‘Kingdom’
Here comes your World War Z in an ancient Korean setting. Kingdom is set in 17th century Korea, and features a mix of zombie horror and political thriller. The Crown Prince of Joseon Lee Chang (Ju Ji-hoon) investigates the king’s mysterious illness and discovers that a zombie epidemic revolves in the kingdom. Chang is challenged not only to save his people from the curse, but also to protect his political position.
‘The Master’s Sun’
If you’re aiming for a light and fun watch this Halloween, then The Master’s Sun is the perfect pick for you. Mixing romance, comedy, and mystery, the story revolves around Conglomerate CEO Joo Joong-won (So Ji-sub) and a woman named Tae Gong-shil (Gong Hyo-jin). Joong-won wants to find out the answer to his girlfriend’s death, and Gong-shil helps him out as she is able to see ghosts. The story takes an interesting take when Gong-shil finds out that the ghosts around her disappear when she touches Joong-won.