Taiwan says China holds ‘combat’ patrol after latest U.S. arms sales

TAIPEI (AFP) — China deployed fighter jets and drones as part of a “joint combat readiness patrol” around Taiwan on Sunday, Taipei said, hours after Beijing slammed the latest round of US arms sales to the island.

The US State Department on Friday approved a $2 billion arms sale package for Taiwan, including advanced surface-to-air missile systems and radar. The deal awaits approval by Congress.

Taiwan’s defense ministry said it detected 19 Chinese aircraft on Sunday, including fighter jets and drones, near the island over a nearly four-hour period as part of Beijing’s “joint combat readiness patrol” with warships.

It was the third such patrol reported by Taiwan’s defense ministry this month.

“Taiwan’s military closely monitored the situation with joint intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, deploying aircraft, naval vessels, and shore-based missile systems as an appropriate response,” the ministry said.

It came a day after Beijing’s foreign ministry said the latest arms package “seriously violates China’s sovereignty and security interests, seriously damages China-US relations and endangers peace and stability” in the strait.

“China strongly condemns and firmly opposes it, and has lodged solemn representations with the US,” a ministry spokesperson said in a statement late Saturday.

It added that Beijing would “take all necessary measures to firmly defend national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity.”

Taipei’s defense ministry expressed its “sincere gratitude” for the sale on Saturday, saying it would “help the military continue to improve its defense resilience and jointly maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.”

China claims Taiwan as part of its own territory and has refused to rule out using force to bring the island under its control.

Beijing maintains a near-daily presence of fighter jets, drones and warships around the democratic island, and held large-scale war games in its vicinity this month.

Earlier this month, Taiwan detected a record 153 Chinese aircraft in one day.

The US is Taipei’s key partner and provider of weapons despite having no official diplomatic ties with the democratic island.

In September, Beijing sanctioned US defense companies in retaliation for Washington’s approval of the sale of military equipment to Taiwan.