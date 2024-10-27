Power trip

The United States presidential election is just around the corner and the divisive atmosphere is getting intense not only between the two rivals in the White House race but also among their supporters.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) felt the animosity between Democratic and Republican voters last week after the political signs displayed near the road of its lodge in North Carolina state had been stolen three times.

The lodge’s security camera caught the thief removing the signs and putting them in the back of an SUV. Each time the FOP replaced the stolen political signs featuring Republican candidate for president Donald Trump, Republican candidate for Labor Commissioner Luke Farley and Democratic candidate for North Carolina Senate Seat 42 Woodson Bradley, the same thief returned and removed them on 10, 15 and 20 October, according to Fox 8.

FOP president Daniel Redford said he finds the theft funny.

“We’ve got an unlimited amount of signs. So as they keep getting taken, we just keep putting it back up,” Redford said, Fox 8 reports.

Meanwhile, Trump supporter Andy Sabin of Amagansett, Long Island, New York made sure that his signs are vandal-proof.

He’s had signs stolen in previous election years, but no one has dared touch his current crop, which includes messages like “God, Guns and Trump” and “You missed,” reports the New York Post (NYP).

“I will make sure anyone who touches my Trump signs dies,” the 78-year-old warned, according to NYP.

Sabin installed electrical wiring around his numerous political signs supporting the Republican presidential nominee — ready to deliver 14,000 volts to anyone who might try to steal or deface them, he told NYP.