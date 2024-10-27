PBBM eyes old Bicol river basin for flood mitigation

Camarines Sur -- President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has instructed local officials to check an old river basin project here which could help address future flooding in the region.

This comes as the President was making inspections in various evacuation areas in Naga City on 26 October to provide cash assistance and food packs to the victims of severe tropical storm Kristine.

Marcos was referring to the project of his late father, former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr., in 1973, the Bicol River Basin Development Program (BRBDP), which was funded by the US Agency for International Development (USAID) with support from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the European Economic Community.

Marcos said that the effects of climate change will only worsen typhoons in the future and wants the government to focus its resources on flood mitigation.

“Yun lamang, hindi natapos. In 1986, when the government changed, nawala na ‘yung project. Basta’t natigil. So, we have to revisit it now. Iba na ang conditions ngayon with the advent of climate change," Marcos said during a public briefing.“

"Now, we have to focus specifically on flood control. The others, marami naman tayong mga plano for the rest of it. But we have to focus now on flood control,” he added.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), over 4.2 million people in Bicol were affected by the tropical storm, with a total of 19 local government units declaring a state of calamity in their localities.

The storm also reportedly killed 81 people, while 66 were injured and 34 are still missing.

Department of Public Works and Highways. Secretary Manuel Bonoan said that a detailed engineering design of the BRBDP will be completed by early 2025.

Marcos was also accompanied by Special Assistant to the President (SAP) Anton Lagdameo, Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian, Department of Defense (DOD) Secretary Gilbert Teodoro Jr., and Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla during his visit.