PAGCOR unveils new flagship projects with DepEd, DPWH

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) has rolled out its latest infrastructure projects, which include school buildings, with a target to complete at least 1,200 classrooms over the next four years.

PAGCOR Chairman and CEO Alejandro Tengco announced the details on October 23 during the signing of a Joint Memorandum Circular with the Department of Education (DepEd) and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

“In four years, we hope to build at least 1,200 classrooms or about 300 classrooms per year under this new infrastructure push as part of our commitment to nation-building,” Mr. Tengco said, noting that the agency will focus on remote communities.

In addition to the school buildings, Mr. Tengco mentioned that PAGCOR will establish 200 e-learning centers in areas with many educational institutions. Each center will feature 48 computer stations with internet access, serving as spaces for online research and computer literacy courses.

Another part of the initiative includes Health and Wellness Centers, which will have doctors’ offices, dental clinics, vaccination rooms, treatment rooms, and multi-purpose areas. Mr. Tengcos said that PAGCOR aims to build at least 100 health and wellness centers nationwide in the next four years to improve healthcare access in poorer communities.

Lastly, Mr. Tengco noted that PAGCOR plans to construct 50 socio-civic centers for local government units (LGUs), which can be used for seminars, training, and community gatherings, potentially generating revenue for the LGUs. They will also serve as evacuation facilities during disasters.

“We want these projects to benefit as many Filipinos as possible because we believe that laying the groundwork for a stronger nation is not the sole responsibility of the education sector but should be a collective effort of agencies and organizations,” the PAGCOR chief said.

Under the memorandum, the DPWH will manage the construction of these flagship projects, while the DepEd will oversee the administration of the schools and e-learning centers, including staffing them with teachers and personnel.

The signing ceremony included DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan and DepEd Secretary Sonny Angara.