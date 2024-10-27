NASA astronaut released from hospital after return from ISS

SUBSCRIBE NOW
IN SPACE - OCTOBER 25: (EDITOR’S NOTE: This Handout image was provided by a third-party organization and may not adhere to Getty Images’ editorial policy.) In this NASA handout, Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin (L) NASA astronauts Michael Barratt (2nd L) Matthew Dominick (2nd R) and Jeanette Epps (R) are seen inside the SpaceX Dragon Endeavour spacecraft onboard the SpaceX recovery ship MEGAN shortly after having landed in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola, Florida on October 25, 2024. Dominick, Barratt, Epps, Grebenkin are returning after seven-months in space as part of Expedition 70 aboard the International Space Station. Joel Kowsky/NASA via Getty Images/AFP
Published on

A NASA astronaut who was hospitalized upon return from the International Space Station for an unspecified medical condition was released Saturday in "good health," the US space agency said.

The four-member Crew-8 mission splashed down off the coast of Florida early Friday after nearly eight months aboard the orbital laboratory.

NASA did not reveal which of the astronauts was hospitalized nor the reason, citing medical privacy.

However, it said in a blog post that the crew member has returned to the Johnson Space Center in Houston "in good health and will resume normal post-flight reconditioning with other crew members."

On its way back to Earth, the SpaceX Dragon executed a normal re-entry and splashdown, and recovery of the crew and spacecraft was without incident, NASA said.

But during routine medical assessments on the recovery ship, an "additional evaluation of the crew members was requested out of an abundance of caution," it added without elaborating.

NASA astronauts Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt, and Jeanette Epps, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin were all flown to Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola.

Three were subsequently released, while one remained at the hospital "under observation as a precautionary measure."

