Marcos provides P130-M aid to typhoon-hit Bicol

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" R. Marcos has provided P150 million in assistance to typhoon-affected communities in the Bicol region, as he assured that systems are in place amid the onslaught of bad weather.

In a statement on Sunday, the Presidential Communications Office said Marcos has released P50 million to acting Albay Governor Glenda Ong-Bongao and P30 million to Naga City Mayor Nelson Legacion from the Office of the President.

Marcos also extended P50 million to the Camarines Sur government.

The President said the distribution of assistance will continue and that systems are already in place to help those affected despite the exit of Kristine from the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Friday.

“Mayroon naman tayong sistema para tulungan lahat ‘yung mga naging biktima (We have a system to assist the typhoon victims). And all of that is in place,” Marcos told reporters after leading a situation briefing at Naga City Hall on Saturday.

The Chief Executive also visited evacuation centers.

“Iyong mga food packs natin, ‘yung mga hygiene kit, na-in place lahat ‘yan. Sapat naman ‘yung ating (Our food packs, hygiene kits, everything are in place. We have ample) supply so far,” he said.

Further, Marcos also ordered all relevant government agencies to ensure all affected residents receive the necessary assistance.