Ex-Maguindanao governor laments BARMM peace 'distraction'

Former Maguindanao Governor Esmael ‘Toto’ Mangudadatu is urging the government to remain steadfast amid peace "distractions" in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) allegedly being waged by his relatives who want electoral dominance in the region in the 2025 midterm elections.

The peace distraction, according to unity advocate, was also an offshoot of his cousins having been refused an appointment as chief minister of the BARMM.

In a video message, Toto Mangudadatu identified his relatives who allegedly eyed the top post of BARMM as either ex-Tesda chief Suharto ‘Teng’ Mangudadatu or Maguindanao del Sur Governor Mariam Mangudadatu.

“The President is on the right track. ‘Wag siyang magpalinlang. ‘Wag siyang makinig dyan sa statement ni Mariam. Statement ni Teng. Statement ng anak. Tuloy-tuloy lang, kasi ‘yan ang tama. Maraming masaya dito sa amin. Maraming proyekto ang BARMM. Ngayon ka lang makakakita na halos hindi nuubos ang pondo. Doon mo makikita na ang nailagay dyan ay naniniwala sila, takot sila sa gobyerno natin at nirerespeto nila si Presidente Marcos na ipatupad lahat ang mga programa at proyekto,” said Toto Mangudadatu.

His video message was a reaction to a series of social media posts against alleged anomalies in the BARMM, including an alleged coercion and harassment against the mayors by party officials of the PFP who allegedly wanted to dictate as to who would lead the BARMM.

Referring to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Toto Mangudadatu said, “huwag po siyang magpatinag sa mga mensahe, mga banat ng aking pinsan, si Teng si Mariam. Maaring sama ng loob lang ‘yun dahil hindi sila napagbigyan, at hindi naman talaga pwedeng pagbigyan na maging chief minister sila kasi ito ay resulta ng peace agreement para sa kapayapaan.”

Citing various social services which have reportedly been accomplished in the autonomous region, he added: “Kung may mga disaster kaagad nandyan ang BARMM. Kung kailangan niyo ang supply, nandyan ang BARMM. Kung kailangan niyo ang edukasyon nandyan ang BARMM. Kung kailangan ang pagpagamot nadyan ang BARMM.”

He also warned in his video message against an adverse effect if Teng Mangudadatu is voted as the BARMM head.

“if Teng is chief minister he might filed cases to everybody and the impression would be that Malacañang has given its consent,” he said.

On allegations of corruption in the BARMM, a joint statement was issued early on by PFP national president and South Cotabato Governor Reynaldo Tamayo and Special Assistant to the President Antonio Ernesto Lagdameo which categorically denied the accusations that funds intended for the autonomous region have been misappropriated, or that local politicians were being coerced to join the administration.

“These allegations were not only false but malicious and intended to misled the public,” said the joint statement, which also cited the assertions of BARMM chief minister Ahod Ebrahim and key leaders in Mindanao that no coercion or harassment against local politicians has occurred and that the recent gathering of BARMM mayors and other prominent leaders in Davao City was “peaceful and respectful.”

For his part, Lagdameo said that as the SAP, his role is to uphold transparency, accountability and integrity in every aspect of his duties.

“The allocations and utilization of funds for the BARMM follow legal, transparent processes designed to ensure that they are used for the development and inclusive growth of the region and its people,” said Lagdameo.

Tamayo, on the other hand, said that as governor of South Cotabato and national president of the administration party, his focus has been on building partnerships based on shared goals for the nation’s advancement.

The duo added that they haven’t engaged, and would not engage in any tactic that undermine democratic processes or political freedom of the local officials.