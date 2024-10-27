Ex-Abercrombie CEO pleads not guilty to sex crimes

The former chief executive of the Abercrombie and Fitch clothing giant has pleaded not guilty to trafficking male models for sex parties around the world, US prosecutors said Friday.

Mike Jeffries, 80, who was arrested on Tuesday, was arraigned Friday in the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York, where he denied the charges.

Jeffries, whose lover Matthew Smith has also been charged, was joined by his wife and son as he signed a $10 million bail bond using a New York home as collateral.

He will be subject to house arrest and electronic monitoring as he awaits trial.