DA: 'Kristine' leaves Phl with P3-B agri damage

The recent storming of 'Kristine' (Trami) has caused over P3.11 billion worth of agricultural damage to the country, according to the Department of Agriculture (DA) on Sunday.

In its latest bulletin, the areas destroyed by the typhoon increased to 72, 329 hectarres (ha), while the total affected farmers ballooned to 74,554.

Meanwhile, the volume loss was estimated at 160,000 metric tons (MT), of which 92.51 percent accounts for rice, 3.90 percent for high-value crops (HVC), and 2.18 percent for agricultural infrastructure.



The national staple grain losses incurred the biggest damage of more than 152,000 MT valued at P2.87 billion.

It is followed by HVC and agri-infrastractures, which include irrigation and farm structures, with losses amounting to P121 million and P41 million.



Similarly, the severe tropical storm also damaged corn valued at P22 million, fisheries at P11 million, and cassava at P6 million.

Lastly, livestock and poultry recorded losses of 2,862 heads valued at P3 million.



Government assistance worth P541 million will be distributed to affected farmers, as well as distribution of rice stocks, deployment of Kadiwa stores in affected areas, and the provision of the Survival and Recovery Loan Program from the Agricultural Credit Policy Council, with a loanable amount of up to P25,000 payable in three years at zero interest.