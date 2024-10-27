Ballado vs Dagoon showdown looms

Jayden Reece Ballado and Jan Cadee Dagoon gear up for a thrilling showdown as they compete in both the girls’ 16- and 18-and-under divisions at the Puerto Princesa National Juniors Tennis Championships in Palawan.

The Group 1 tournament kicks off Monday, drawing some of the country’s top junior talents who are all vying for ranking points and top honors across nine age categories.

Ballado, from Nueva Ecija, leads the 18-and-U division, where Dagoon is seeded second. They’ll be challenged by Trixie Gascon and Zita Clarke. Dagoon, on the other hand, claimed the top seed in the 16-and-U class ahead of Ballado with Ayl Gonzaga and Clarke also in the mix.

At just 14, Dagoon, from Olongapo City, is also a frontrunner in her age group. She will be tested by Maristella Torrecampo, Gonzaga and Maria Isabel Ataiza as she aims for a remarkable three-title sweep in this tournament, sanctioned by the Philippine Tennis Association.

In the boys’ division, Antonio Ng Jr. is eyeing the 18-and-under title, competing against the likes of Evan Bacalso, Anthony Castigador and Rizzjun Labindao, while Gavin Kraut, determined to bounce back from a recent setback, leads the 16-and-under field, joined by Ng, Castigador, Anthony Cosca, Armik Serillo, Labindao, Jairo Flores and Antonio Santillan.