UK responds to Trump campaign's election interference allegations against Labour Party

In an escalating transatlantic political exchange, former U.S. President Donald Trump’s campaign lodged a formal complaint with the U.S. Federal Election Commission (FEC) this week, accusing the UK’s Labour Party of meddling in the U.S. presidential election by supporting Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign.

This complaint, built around claims of “blatant foreign interference,” alleged that Labour Party staffers were engaging with the Harris campaign, potentially violating rules around foreign national contributions. The complaint cited Labour’s head of operations, Sofia Patel, who posted on LinkedIn that nearly 100 Labour staffers planned to travel to the U.S. for campaign support.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who leads both the UK government and the Labour Party, swiftly responded. On a mid-air press briefing while en route to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Samoa, Starmer clarified that it’s been standard practice for Labour Party volunteers to engage in U.S. elections independently.

“Labour volunteers have gone over pretty much every election,” he explained, emphasizing that these individuals are using their personal time and funds. The BBC later reported that Labour staffers traveling to the U.S. had taken official leave from their roles to maintain separation from formal government involvement.

Adding fuel to the fire, Tesla CEO and vocal Trump supporter Elon Musk amplified the issue on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter), sharing a screenshot of Patel’s LinkedIn post with the caption, “This is illegal.”

Musk, known for supporting Trump, subsequently faced backlash after deleting a Community Note that clarified FEC guidelines allowing foreign nationals to volunteer without compensation. As the FEC states, while foreign nationals cannot contribute financially or make expenditures in U.S. elections, they can volunteer if unpaid.

Despite the high-profile exchange, Starmer maintained a composed stance, downplaying the impact this controversy could have on UK-U.S. relations if Trump returns to office. “I spent time in New York with President Trump, had dinner with him… We had a good, constructive discussion,” he said.