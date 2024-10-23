Porn stars urge men to vote against Trump

LOS ANGELES, United States (AFP) — Donald Trump may have become involved with a porn star, but if elected president he could try shutting down the entire industry, adult film stars are warning in a push to get young men to vote against the Republican next month.

The #HandsOffMyPorn campaign has spent $200,000 so far on ads to run on adult websites, warning viewers that prominent allies of Trump want to ban pornography and lock up the stars who bring it to vivid, graphic life.

And they want Americans to fight back at the ballot box.

“If you care about adult entertainment, if you consume or create adult entertainment, you gotta vote November 5,” porn actress Siouxsie Q told Agence France-Presse. “There’s no two ways about it.”

The initiative comes in response to Project 2025, a blueprint for reshaping the federal government should Trump, the Republican nominee, win the election.

Page five of the 900-page tome’s foreword states: “Pornography should be outlawed. The people who produce and distribute it should be imprisoned.”

Trump has tried to distance himself from Project 2025. But dozens of his allies and former administration members co-wrote the document, and Democrats have argued that many of its policies match his own positions.

The #HandsOffMyPorn campaign is aimed primarily at men, who are four times more likely to report watching porn than women, according to the Institute for Family Studies.

Just weeks before the extremely close US election between Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris, pollsters report a giant gender division among voters.

Trump enjoys a strong lead among male voters, regularly taking his machismo-drenched pitch to young men on right-wing podcasts.

Now, #HandsOffMyPorn’s “public service announcements” are being played to users in battleground states like Pennsylvania, Arizona and Georgia, often just before they watch adult videos.

Stars like Siouxsie Q appear and say: “Hey, I know you’re busy. I know you’re doing something. Hold on. If you want to keep doing this, you really need to vote on November 5... Enjoy!”

Harris is not in any way affiliated with the #HandsOffMyPorn campaign, which is paid for by the independent Artists United for Change committee, noted Siouxsie Q.

“Hopefully, secretly, she likes what we’re doing,” she added.