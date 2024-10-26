Suarez, Alba power Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE (AFP) — Jordi Alba struck a 60th minute winner as Inter Miami began its first Major League Soccer Cup playoff campaign of their Lionel Messi era with a 2-1 win over Atlanta United on Friday.

Miami could book their place in the Eastern Conference semi-finals if they can win Game 2 of the best-of-three series in Atlanta on 2 November but after a tight game they will be wary of the task that awaits in Georgia.

Inter, the top seed and favorite in the playoffs, made an electric start to the game with Luis Suarez firing them ahead in the second minute when his former Barcelona team-mate Alba found Diego Gomez and the Paraguayan slipped the ball to Suarez who made no mistake from close range.

Atlanta qualified through a wildcard game in Montreal on Tuesday and they were slow out of the blocks as Miami dominated possession and gave visiting keeper Brad Guzan a busy opening half.

Alba fed Messi, whose sweetly struck first-time shot forced the 40-year-old keeper into a fine, diving save.

Atlanta suffered a blow when right winger Brooks Lennon had to go off in the 21st minute and five minutes later Messi threatened again with his effort from 25-yards forcing another save from the outstanding Guzan.

A minute later, Miami should have doubled their lead from a corner but David Martinez headed against the post with the goal at his mercy.

Messi then hit the post with an attempt to beat Guzan at his near post and a thundering follow-up shot from Marcelo Weigandt had the former Aston Villa keeper at full stretch.

Atlanta’s problems continued with defender Stian Gregersen forced off with a muscle injury but just when it seemed everything was conspiring against them they got back on level terms in the 39th minute.

Pedro Amador played a clever little pass to find Georgia winger Saba Lobzhanidze inside the box and his first-time, left-foot shot flashed into the far bottom corner.