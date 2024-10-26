Shines like a P1.5M diamond

A missing white gold Paraiba ring studded with diamonds and valued at P1.5 million was swiftly recovered in less than an hour by members of the Manila International Airport Authority Airport Police Intelligence and Investigation Division (MIAA-IID).

According to a report from Maj. Gen. Manuel Sequitin, MIAA Assistant General Manager for Security and Emergency Services, the female owner lost the ring on 23 August this year, at the NAIA Terminal 1 departure boarding area’s restroom, just before boarding a flight to Japan.

After she promptly reported the incident, airport police officers rushed to the boarding gate area while elements of the airport police IID coordinated with MIAA tactical operations to disseminate the information.

A coordinated effort and review of the airport’s CCTV footage revealed that the ring’s owner was the last person to enter the restroom, followed by another female traveler bound for Kuala Lumpur.

When questioned, the passenger initially denied taking the ring. However, as the interrogation continued and she expressed concern about missing her flight, she eventually produced the ring, which was wrapped in tissue paper and hidden in her pocket.

Since the ring’s owner had already departed for Japan when the ring was found, no charges were filed against the passenger who had taken it.

The owner retrieved her ring upon returning from Narita on 24 October , following cooperation with the airline.

As she thanked the airport police, she expressed her surprise and gratitude, saying she did not expect the ring to be recovered.