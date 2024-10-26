Second shooting targeting Ilocos barangay official sparks election violence concerns

Violence continues to escalate in San Nicolas, Ilocos Norte ahead of the 2025 midterm polls, as the municipality reported a second shooting incident since the start of the election season.

The latest attack targeted Barangay Captain Mark Adrian P. Barba, president of the Association of Barangay Captains (ABC) in San Nicolas. Barba and two unidentified individuals were ambushed in Barangay 22, San Guillermo, during the early hours of 26 October.

Barba had reportedly been at the San Nicolas Cockpit Arena shortly before the ambush. A concerned citizen alerted the San Nicolas Municipal Police Station (MPS) at 2:45 AM, prompting an immediate police response led by PCpt. Randy C. Damo, who arrived at the scene by 2:48 AM. Preliminary investigations reveal that Barba and his companions were traveling in a Toyota Innova (plate number NDA 8116) when unidentified gunmen opened fire on the vehicle before fleeing northward.

The victims were immediately transported to Gov. Roque B. Ablan Sr. Memorial Hospital in Laoag City, where they were declared dead on arrival.

Though the Ilocos Norte Police Provincial Office (INPPO) and the San Nicolas MPS have yet to issue an official statement, sources within the Philippine National Police (PNP) disclosed that 5.56 caliber rounds—indicating high-powered firearms—were used in the attack. Approximately 45 rounds were fired at the scene, intensifying safety concerns in the region.

This attack follows the killing of Barangay Chairman Francisco Bagay Jr. on 20 September. Bagay, 45, was ambushed outside his home in Barangay 5, San Silvestre, and killed by an unidentified assailant. The Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) recovered .45 caliber cartridge cases and a bullet from the scene, but no arrests have been made.

With two attacks on local officials in quick succession, San Nicolas residents are calling on authorities to act swiftly to prevent further violence. Local leaders and residents alike are urging law enforcement agencies for transparency and decisive measures to restore public confidence and ensure safety during this critical election period.