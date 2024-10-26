Mercy and forgiveness

Have you been in jail? I have been in jail on several occasions — not as a criminal but as a preacher, bringing the good news of salvation being offered by God. If you ever have the chance to visit prisons, you will see and feel how those Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs) long for the word of God and express sorrow for the things they have done.

Perhaps this Sunday, as the Church celebrates “Prison Awareness Sunday,” we could base our reflection on the PDLs — those who are under custody, whether at the Philippine National Police (PNP), the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), or the New Bilibid Prison (NBP).

The Sacred Scripture reminds us of the richness of God’s love and mercy, which He has always provided generously to all of us.

Let us also remind our PDLs that they are truly precious in the eyes of God, without exception, and that all of us have the chance and the opportunity to seek full reconciliation and reunion with God, our loving Father and Creator, our Master and Lord, Jesus Christ.

Despite all that they have done, we cannot judge or condemn them; forgiveness and reconciliation are still possible for them. They just have to follow the path in returning to God, reconcile with those whom they have offended, and patiently wait for the right time to reintegrate into society.

Recently, operatives of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) under the leadership of P/Maj. Gen. Sidney S. Hernia demonstrated the ongoing commitment of the NCRPO to fight human trafficking and protect the vulnerable.

This as the Regional Special Operations Group (RSOG) of the NCRPO rescued seven Vietnamese nationals from a suspected human trafficking syndicate in Barangay 86, Pasay City, on 22 October 2024.

Joint operatives of RSOG, RID-NCRPO, together with the Pasay City Social Welfare and Development Department, the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT-DoJ), the Women and Children Protection Center (WCPC), the Regional Mobile Force Battalion — NCRPO, and the Pasay City Police Station — SPD acted on a report from a concerned citizen revealing that several Vietnamese women were being exploited for prostitution. The suspect, identified as Zhao Xing, was arrested.

The apprehended suspect will face charges for violating sections of Republic Act 10364, also known as the “Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2012,” which aims to eliminate human trafficking, especially involving women and children.

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has suspended the implementation of its administrative order requiring sellers of used motor vehicles to report transactions to the LTO within five days after their transactions.

In a memorandum dated 23 October 2024, LTO chief Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza stated that AO VDM 2024-046, or the “Guidelines in the Immediate Transfer of Ownership of Motor Vehicles with Existing Registration,” had been put on hold until further notice in the best interest of service.

The suspension aims to clarify certain provisions for better implementation, extend the compliance period, and allow more time for information dissemination. Mendoza said the memo was to take effect immediately, and failure to comply would be dealt with accordingly.

The question arises: why impose such a rule to register a second-hand or even third-hand vehicle to its present owner when the vehicle is already registered at the LTO?

What if the vehicle was only lent by the owner to the end user, or the owner voluntarily allowed another person to use the vehicle for transport and mobility, provided that the user is responsible for the vehicle’s registration and regular maintenance? The LTO should reconsider the above-mentioned policy regarding the transfer of ownership of motor vehicles.