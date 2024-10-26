DPWH closes 21 national roads due to 'Kristine'

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) reported on Saturday that it has closed 21 national roads due to the effects of Severe Tropical Storm "Kristine."

Of this, nine are in the Bicol Region, five in Calabarzon, three in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), one in Cagayan Valley, one in Central Luzon, one in Mimaropa, and one in Central Visayas.

The DPWH said the national roads were closed due to various hazards, including flooding, series of soil collapse, fallen trees, rock collapses, landslides, mud and debris flow, fallen utility posts, collapsed roads, mudslides, collapsed/washed out bridges, collapsed pavements, rockslides, and road slips.

Meanwhile, as of Saturday, three national bridges also remain unpassable: one in Cagayan Valley, one in Calabarzon, and one in the Bicol Region.

Further, 19 national roads sections have limited access:

12 in the Bicol Region, three in Calabarzon, one in CAR, one in Cagayan Valley, one in Central Luzon, and one in Mimaropa due to flooding, washed-out detour roads or surfacing materials, soil erosion, collapsed detour road, fallen trees, and road collapses.

All national roads and bridges in other affected regions are passable to all types of vehicles, according to DPWH.