DPWH opens ARBP-3 Guiguinto flyover

GUIGUINTO, Bulacan — Motorists can now enjoy faster travel times thanks to the opening of a new flyover this week.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) inaugurated the new four-lane Guiguinto flyover, a key component of the Arterial Road Bypass Project (ARBP) Phase 3.

Located at the intersection of the Plaridel Arterial Bypass Road and the Guiguinto-Balagtas service road in Barangay Tiaong, the flyover is expected to significantly reduce travel time for motorists using the route.

The inauguration ceremony was led by DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan, joined by DPWH officials, representatives from the Japanese Embassy and the Japan International Cooperation Agency and local government officials.

The flyover, dubbed Flyover 1, bypasses a major intersection in Guiguinto near the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) Balagtas Exit. It is part of the newly widened 12.5-kilometer road section under contract packages 1 and 2 of the ARBP Phase 3.

The project, costing P227 million, was funded by a combination of a P4.25 billion loan from JICA’s official development assistance and a P1.01 billion supplement from the Philippine national budget.

“he project aims to facilitate smoother traffic flow for thousands of daily commuters and cargo vehicles, particularly those connecting to the NLEX and the Philippine-Japan Friendship Highway, commonly known as Daang Maharlika,” Bonoan said.

The completed flyover and widened road are expected to accommodate around 15,000 vehicles daily, providing motorists with a more efficient route and reducing travel time across Bulacan.

The opening of the flyover is a testament to ongoing cooperation between the Philippines and Japan in pursuing infrastructure development for sustainable growth. Japanese officials present at the inauguration highlighted the project’s contribution to the economic development of Guiguinto and neighboring towns.