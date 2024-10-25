USA Volleyball appoints Kiraly

LOS ANGELES (AFP) — Karch Kiraly, a three-time Olympic champion player, was named coach of the men’s national team through the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics by USA Volleyball on Thursday.

Kiraly, a former Manila visitor who has served as coach of the US women’s team since 2012, will move into the job held for the past 12 years by John Speraw, who was named USA Volleyball’s president on 1 October.

Named the greatest player of the 20th century by the International Volleyball Federation, Kiraly was a key player on the 1984 and 1988 US men’s Olympic gold medal squads and won gold in beach volleyball in 1996.

As US women’s coach, he guided the Americans to Olympic gold at Tokyo, bronze in Rio and silver this year at Paris.

“For one-quarter of my life, I’ve poured everything I have into the US women’s team,” Kiraly said. “Now it’s time for new adventures and new challenges.”

The US men won bronze at the Paris Olympics and ranked third in the world.

“I’m thrilled beyond words at the opportunity to coach the US men’s national team,” Kiraly said.

“I’ve watched with respect and admiration for everyone in the program as they’ve pursued excellence, both in training and in competition.”

Kiraly, 63, has coached the US women to a 327-81 record including three Volleyball Nations League trophies.

“I’m thrilled Team USA’s greatest winner will be moving from the US women’s team to lead the US men into LA 2028,” Speraw said.

“I think it’s fitting that when Karch steps onto the court at the LA Olympics, he will be competing with the men’s team one more time.”