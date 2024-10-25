US brand Gregory expands with urban lifestyle collection

From rugged mountains to bustling cities, renowned U.S. brand Gregory continues to set the standard in outdoor gear with its newly launched collection. Each piece is thoughtfully crafted for durability, style, and performance, catering to both urban fashionistas and outdoor adventurers alike.

With the tagline "Don’t carry it. Wear it," Gregory’s philosophy reflects its commitment to creating bags that seamlessly fit diverse lifestyles, whether travel means for work, exploring neighborhoods, or simply enjoying a day out.

The brand had its official launch on 10 October, along with the release of its new lifestyle collection.

According to Cleo Macasaet, Gregory's brand manager in the Philippines, Gregory has been crafted for hikers and mountaineers for nearly 50 years. However, as the brand expands its collection, it is gradually evolving into a brand that caters to lifewear, bringing style from the mountains to the cities.

“As we transition into the lifestyle aspect, we are integrating the ergonomic features and intricate details of our hiking bags into our lifestyle collection,” she said.

Crafted with an innovative approach and thoughtfully designed ergonomics, Gregory products are built to last, bringing an adventurous vibe to explorers of all kinds.