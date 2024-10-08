Style for all seasons

With enough mix and match, your wardrobe can last across seasons with just a few pieces.
Transeasonal outfits, for the most part, are designed to suit any weather -- styles that are either on-trend or eternally classic.
International brand Love, Bonito has launched transeasonal outfits across its signature and staples lines, featuring smart pieces suited for the holiday chill.
Headlining the collection are tailored styles and multiway designs made from seasonal fabrics in neutral tones. The brand’s key iconic features, RuchedReady and Leggy, include sleeves that stay up and instant leg-lengthening pants.
Instead of wearing the same outer jacket on repeat during your trip, opt for a variety of blazers, tops and bottoms in beautiful earth-toned hues. Must-have statement pieces from Love, Bonito include the newly released RuchedReady Aera Slim Blazer, designed with iconic ruchable sleeves and a slimmer cut for a sleek fit.
Another favorite is the crease-ease travel piece, the Yuna Relaxed V-neck Vest, paired with the Leggy Yuna Super High Waist Tailored Pants. These neutral pieces can double as work-appropriate styles.
Be this season’s head-turner with the Kaori Detachable Collar Tweed Jacket, Kaori Tweed Crop Shell Top and Zanna Elastic Tweed Mini Skirt. This matching set features fall’s textured tweed, meticulously woven to create a beautiful blend of shine.
Knits are your best bet this holiday season. Opt for the Esha Knit Crop Shell Top, made from full Milano Knit, which offers a structured yet soft feel. This can be complemented with the Kiara Crop Shoulder Padded Knit Cardigan, which has the look of a classic tweed jacket but is soft and subtle -- a perfect in-between of a cardigan and a jacket.
For a simpler look, there’s the Iya Boxy Crop Blazer paired with the Leggy Mentari Super High Waist Straight Leg Pants. The Kendra Contour Knit Camisole Top acts as an inner shirt, constructed in 3D Knit to mold to the curves of your body.
The new collection is available at the Love, Bonito store in Greenbelt 3.