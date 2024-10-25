Passion for Driving Pushes Mazda Philippines at Philippine International Motor Show

MANILA, Philippines—Driving is often seen as a mundane exercise, a convenient method of getting from point A to B; but not for the people at Mazda. A car company that is deeply passionate about driving, it is Mazda’s mission to bring a joyful and effortless experience that makes drivers and passengers feel revitalized. This central tenet—Jinba-ittai or the seamless connection between man and machine—is the soul of every Mazda vehicle.

“Each time you get into one of our cars, you celebrate driving enjoyment,” says Steven Tan, president of Mazda Philippines. “Driving represents the freedom to be more, to do more. Unlike other methods of getting around, here, you are the master of your own destiny. Charting our own path is what Mazda has done for over a century and this is why our cars resonate with people so well.”

Designers, engineers, artisans—everyone at Mazda—is devoted by passion, and this becomes the overall theme at the 9thPhilippine International Motor Show (PIMS). Committed to innovation, performance, and exhilaration, Mazda has always pushed the boundaries and charted its own path. Whether powered by internal combustion, hybrid, or pure electric power, Mazda brings precision technology with a dedication to excellence. Nowhere is that more apparent than in the rotary engine.

Mazda Rotary Heritage

The history of Mazda and the rotary engine is closely intertwined for over 55 years. Lured by the rotary engine’s smoothness and compactness, Mazda used its advanced in-house machining and material knowledge to create the world’s first mass-produced rotary engine in the Cosmo Sport in 1957. In 1973, it was followed with the launch of the legendary first-generation RX-7. Mazda constantly developed the rotary engine, culminating in the #55 Mazda 787B’s 1991 24 Hours of Le Mans victory—the first Japanese manufacturer and only one ever powered by a piston-less engine.

And just as the world thought the rotary engine had no place amidst tightening emissions standards 12 years ago, Mazda brought its iconic engine back as an innovative powertrain in the e-Skyactiv-R in the Mazda MX-30 R-EV. A testament to Mazda’s engineering expertise, the rotary engine now acts as a power generator to the onboard lithium-ion battery helping it achieve a 600-kilometer range. The 830-cc engine is so compact it fits on the same axle as the high output electric motor. Honoring Mazda’s history and balancing tradition, this forward-thinking technology points to a multi-pathway approach to achieve carbon neutrality.

Philippine Endurance Cup

Aiming to sweep this year’s Philippine Kalayaan Cup Endurance Cup Challenge, a race-optimized version of the #55 Team MSCC Mazda Miata MX-5 is revealed by Angie King. Shown dramatically as an art installation at the Mazda pavilion, it will compete at the upcoming 8-hour Bonifacio Cup on November 24, 2024.

Already proving its reliability and durability as a racing platform, the Team MSCC Mazda Miata MX-5 will use a stock powertrain for the endurance race. Its 184 PS, 205 Nm 2.0-liter Skyactiv-G engine and 6-speed Skyactiv-Drive manual is the very same powertrain found in the MX-5 sold at all Mazda showrooms nationwide. Striving to push the boundaries of performance and innovation, Angie King focused on lightening the car. With a body made completely of Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Plastic (CFRP), its weight has dropped dramatically by 30 percent to just 700 kilograms, lightening the entire mass by approximately 300kg.

AutoExe Customization Program

After its soft launch early this year, Mazda Philippines is now officially an authorized distributor of AutoExe tuning parts and accessories. The launch of the AutoExe Customization Program for new and current Mazda owners exemplifies Mazda Philippines’ commitment to delivering a customer-centric approach to vehicle ownership. At PIMS, a wide range of parts have been fitted onto the Mazda3, CX-60, and MX-5. These parts are now available for order at any authorized Mazda dealership nationwide. Furthermore, Mazda Philippines will study to expand the availability of more parts and models soon.

Founded by former Mazda works driver Yojiro “Mr. Le Mans” Terada, AutoExe parts are not limited to track use; instead, they are developed with daily use in mind. AutoExe delivers an experience that blends Terada’s passion with his team’s engineering precision. As a result, it enhances driving dynamics without sacrificing comfort or hindering practicality. At the 9thPIMS, AutoExe representatives led by Yuuichiro Ohtomi(Executive Managing Director), Shingo Soma (General Manager), and Yuki Sakurai (Marketing Department) attended. Although he could not make it personally, Terada-san delivered a short message to add a personal touch to formally launch AutoExe performance parts in the Philippines

