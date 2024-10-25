Marcos assures 'help is on the way’ for 'Kristine' victims

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" R. Marcos Jr. on Friday guaranteed that the national government would exert "round-the-clock” operations to provide all necessary assistance for the local government units (LGUs), particularly those badly hit by the severe tropical storm Kristine.

Expressing his sympathy for storm victims, Marcos touted the “resilience, leadership, and proactive measures” being undertaken by various LGUs.

“Being first responders, the local government units are those—the ones—the entities that we count on for that very first response. And they have, as usual, come through and have done everything that is possible—that's humanly possible to provide relief, to provide rescue, and to provide assistance to all those who are in peril,” he said.

He directed the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to rapidly deploy its resources to assist in relief operations, particularly in the severely affected Bicol Region.

“Because, of course, Bicol has become one of the areas where the flooding has not—taking time to go away simply because of the topography of the Bicol River Basin,” he said.

“I make this pledge to our people: Help is on the way. It will come by land, air, and even by sea,” he added.

Marcos also noted that other uniformed services, such as the Philippine National Police, Bureau of Fire Protection, and the Philippine Coast Guard, were alerted to the situation.

“I have ordered them to deploy vehicles, aircraft, boats, ships, and all other transportation assets for rescue, relief, and rehabilitation. This includes presidential helicopters,” he said.

“This means putting people out of harm’s way, those whose lives are in danger, and then paving the way for the rapid movement of relief resources to affected areas,” he added.

Marcos also instructed members of the AFP and PNP medical corps to be on the frontlines of operations.

“For a speedy and streamlined disaster response, I have directed Cabinet Secretaries to lead relief and rehabilitation work in specific areas,” he said.

The President has also ordered the Department of Budget and Management to immediately release all necessary funds “so that needed resources can be procured expeditiously.”

He urged the Department of Social Welfare and Development to promptly deliver relief goods and mobilize the grant of financial aid under existing government programs.

He also ordered the Department of Agriculture to implement a quick planting and production turnaround plan to help farmers cope with the massive impacts of disaster.

“This, of course, is premised on the grant of immediate assistance, including payment of crop insurance to farmers affected by the typhoon,” he said.

The Department of Public Works and Highways, he said, should undertake emergency road clearing operations.

Marcos urged private contractors to join in the restoration of traffic on damaged roads and bridges.

He told the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to enforce price control on selected goods imposed in all areas under the State of Calamity in accordance with the law.

“The DTI is also directed to ensure the unhampered flow of goods in all the affected areas,” he said.

“I have directed the DA to deploy Kadiwa rolling stores to affected areas so that many people will be reached and expand its fleet by contracting private vehicle owners,” he added.