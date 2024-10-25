Life’s memories are engraved in our hearts

The Pet Wall has 20 tiles, each at P2,500, and it is good for five years, added Cabrera. “It is not a columbary or a place where one puts the urn of his or her pet’s ashes. It is a dedicatory tile made in honor or tribute of a departed pet.”

A pet owner submits a photo of his or her pet with the text of what he would like to put there in honor of his dearly departed pet.

Long before there were crematoriums or aquamation for dead pets, PAWS allowed some pets to be buried at the PAWS shelter for P500 only. Some kept putting “tombstones” although the pet owners were repeatedly advised not to do so because these were common/mass graves and not exclusive to one pet only.