Chinese hackers allegedly target Trump and Vance’s cellphones in suspected cyber-espionage campaign

US former president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump applauds next to US Senator from Ohio and Republican vice-president candidate JD Vance during the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, 15 July 2024.AFP / Kamil Krzaczynski
In an article for the Associated Press, journalists Eric Tucker and Michael Balsamo report that Chinese hackers allegedly targeted cellphones used by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and his running mate, J.D. Vance. Citing anonymous sources familiar with the investigation, the AP notes that while it’s unclear what data, if any, may have been compromised, the FBI has confirmed it is investigating unauthorized access to U.S. commercial telecommunications infrastructure potentially linked to entities affiliated with China.

The FBI’s statement does not specifically name Trump and Vance but does acknowledge an ongoing investigation into possible foreign interference in commercial communications networks. An unnamed source cited by the AP suggests the intrusion may be part of a broader cyber-espionage campaign attributed to China, aimed at compromising key individuals.

The New York Times also reported on the alleged targeting, according to the AP, stating that U.S. officials recently notified Trump’s campaign of the breach. Trump’s spokesperson, Steven Cheung, did not provide details about the hacking attempt but accused the opposing campaign of encouraging adversarial actions by foreign powers, such as China and Iran.

The AP further contextualizes the incident by highlighting previous warnings by FBI Director Chris Wray, who has alerted Congress to Chinese cyber activities within the U.S. In January, Wray discussed a Chinese state-sponsored hacking group, Volt Typhoon, which reportedly targeted small office and home routers. This group is believed to have ultimate objectives related to U.S. infrastructure, including the electrical grid, water systems, and transportation.

Cyber threats loom over 2024 White House derby
