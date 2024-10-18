Cyber threats loom over 2024 White House derby

As the 2024 US presidential election approaches, cybersecurity experts have warned of rising cyber threats that could undermine the election’s integrity.

Derek Manky, chief security strategist and vice president of Global Threat Intelligence at Fortinet, emphasized the need for vigilance against state-sponsored actors and hacktivist groups increasingly active during major events like elections.

In a newly released FortiGuard Labs Threat Intelligence Report, titled “Threat Actors Targeting the 2024 US Presidential Election,” researchers outline significant threats linked to US-based entities and voters.

Key findings include:

Phishing Scams: Threat actors are selling phishing kits on the darknet for $1,260, designed to impersonate presidential candidates and harvest personal information from voters.

Malicious Domain Registrations: Since January 2024, over 1,000 new potentially malicious domains have been registered, using election-related terms to lure unsuspecting targets.

Data for Sale: The darknet hosts billions of records, including Social Security numbers and personally identifiable information, which could be exploited for misinformation campaigns and fraudulent activities.

Fortinet’s report notes a 28 percent increase in ransomware attacks against US government agencies year-over-year, raising concerns about the potential impact on public trust and the electoral process.

To mitigate these threats, Manky urged citizens, business leaders, and election officials to adopt best cybersecurity practices, including remaining vigilant for suspicious activities, enforcing multi-factor authentication and prioritizing employee training.

The report highlights the critical need for robust cybersecurity measures as the election season unfolds, underscoring the importance of protecting the democratic process from evolving cyber threats.