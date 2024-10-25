Cameroon probes star singer’s torture video

YAOUNDE (AFP) — Cameroonian military officials said Thursday they were investigating after a video shared online appeared to show a popular singer being tortured by security forces.

“A video that went viral appeared on social media showing violence being inflicted on the musical artist Longkana Agno Simon, also known as Longue Longue,” the country’s defense ministry said in a statement.

It said the singer accused members of the “military security” services of carrying out the violence.

A popular singer in the Cameroonian Makossa style, Longue Longue has voiced criticism of President Paul Biya, 91, who has ruled the country for more than 41 years.

The ministry “immediately ordered an investigation to be opened,” the statement added.

The five-minute video shows a man on a chair in underwear being beaten.

It is thought to date from 2019.

Longue Longue declined to comment to Agence France-Presse.

The video sparked outraged reactions from politicians and the public.

Opposition leader Maurice Kamto said the images “recall the horrible fate suffered on a large scale by activists” of his party, in a message on X.

Another opposition leader, Cabral Libii, denounced “the plain inhumanity of people in public authority” and demanded an explanation from the government.

The defense ministry said it would identify those responsible “and consequences would follow” based on its investigations.