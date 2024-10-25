BPCI sends off Bb. Pilipinas International 2024 Angelica Lopez

The Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) sends off Binibini Angelica Lopez with well wishes at the Quantum Skyview of Gateway Mall 2 on Thursday as she heads to the 62nd Miss International beauty pageant.

Lopez's loved ones and supporters, members of the press, pageant enthusiasts, and fellow Binibini queens gathered at the spacious activity area in Araneta City's multi-awarded mall for a special tribute and celebration before she leaves for the international pageant in Japan next month.

The Palawan-based beauty serves as a role model of resilience and determination. The breadwinner of her family, she has started working at a young age, balancing modeling and other endeavors to support her loved ones after the untimely death of her mother.

A self-made woman and certified "raketera," Lopez possesses a life story that resonates deeply with those who have faced financial struggles and draws upon her experiences to inspire marginalized children to dream big and break free from the cycle of poverty.