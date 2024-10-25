BoC, OFW party-list craft solution for abandoned balikbayan boxes

With the pressing problem of abandoned balikbayan boxes brought on by dishonest consolidators and deconsolidators, OFW Party List Representative Congresswoman Marissa “Del Mar” Magsino called a meeting with the Bureau of Customs (BoC), guaranteeing that Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and their families promptly receive their balikbayan boxes.

During the meeting, the BoC described its initiatives, including proposed legislation, regulatory changes, and continued collaborations.

The BoC has successfully released and given more than 11,000 balikbayan boxes to their legitimate owners as of Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) will distribute over 4,000 abandoned balikbayan boxes that the BoC is now processing to OFWs.

One significant change to the BoC's regulations is the draft Customs Administrative Order (CAO), which provides precise instructions for consolidators and deconsolidators who handle balikbayan boxes. In order to guarantee the correct handling, transportation, and prompt release of packages, this draft seeks to help OFWs by outlining the duties and obligations of maritime cargo deconsolidators and consolidators.

The Department of Finance (DOF) has received the draft CAO, which is presently being reviewed and revised by the BoC's Legal Service in response to the DOF's comments.

In addition, the BoC has filed 11 criminal complaints with the Department of Justice against dishonest deconsolidators. A number of other cases are also being looked into in anticipation of possible legal action. In order to hold these deconsolidators responsible, the agency is still actively seeking legal remedies.

Congresswoman Magsino conveyed her gratitude for the BoC's assistance, especially in helping OFWs obtain their balikbayan boxes. A House Resolution that calls for a probe of fraudulent practices and frauds committed by dishonest and fraudulent freight forwarders, both domestically and internationally, was also emphasized by her. The resolution looks into the importing policies of manufacturers and attempts to address the unjustifiable delays, theft, or loss of balikbayan boxes. To stop these unlawful practices, the ultimate objective is to identify the guilty parties and assess if corrective legislation is required.

BoC Assistant Commissioner Vincent Philip Maronilla emphasized the BoC's complete support for the probe, stating, "The Bureau of Customs welcomes this investigation and is ready to participate actively in the process. We sincerely appreciate Congresswoman Magsino's initiative and ongoing assistance in resolving the problems of our OFWs. Given our limited control over deconsolidators, we believe legislation and a whole-of-government approach are required to finally tackle the ongoing challenges involving balikbayan boxes."

Maronilla added that the BoC continues to be unwavering in its objective of safeguarding the well-being of Filipinos living abroad and their families through stronger enforcement, unambiguous regulations, and cooperative endeavors.