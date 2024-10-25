3 Chinese nabbed for carnapping, drugs, illegal firearm

Southern Police District Director Brigadier General Bernard R. Yang disclosed the arrest of three Chinese nationals for law violations in Parañaque City on Thursday.

In a report forwarded by Yang to Police Major General Sidney S Hernia, Acting Regional Director, NCRPO director, those arrested were identified as alias Zhenhua, 30, Zhi, 29, and Miu, 26.

Reports showed the three were arrested around 7:58 a.m. on Thursday (24 October) at Barangay Tambo, Parañaque City, during the conduct of mobile patrol by Tambo Police Sub Station.

The policemen, while on patrol, observed suspicious activity involving two vehicles.

They saw the suspects changing the license plates of the vehicles, and when they asked the suspects to present documents for the said vehicles, they failed to show and tried to flee, leading to a brief chase and their eventual arrest.

After they were apprehended, the police conducted a search and recovered from Zhenhua two transparent plastic sachets of suspected shabu containing approximately 25 grams valued at around ₱197,000.00 and one Bersa caliber .380 pistol with magazine containing five live rounds of ammunition.

Recovered from Zhi were three transparent plastic sachets of suspected shabu containing approximately 25 grams valued at around ₱197,000.00.

A Taurus 9mm pistol with magazine loaded with ten live ammunitions was recovered from Miu, including one block of dried leaves suspected to be marijuana, estimated at one kilogram and street value of ₱120,000.00.

The police also seized six different license plates and tools typically associated with criminal activity, including handcuffs and shovels.

The suspects are currently in police custody and will face complaints for violations of Article 151 of the Revised Penal Code, as well as Sections 11 and 12 of Article II of Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act), RA 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act), and RA 10883 (Anti-Carnapping Act).